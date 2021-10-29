Is State becoming Udta Telangana?

Taking a serious note of the increasing incidents of ganja smuggling busts in the State and reports of the mafia luring farmers to grow ganja as an inter crop, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao recently asked the administration to clamp down on the supply of contraband across the State. He also took a serious note of the Hyderabad becoming a major hub for drugs like heroin, coming from Nigeria, and ganja from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. In the wake of sweeping measures against the menace including warning of cancellation of Rythu Bandhu for farmers taking to ganja cultivation, a cross-section of society has welcomed the crackdown and put forth suggestions to stamp out the evil from the State. Here are excerpts:

Since India has the world's largest youth population, it's quite normal for drug suppliers to target our country. Students in both rural and urban areas are becoming victims of drugs. Drugs will damage the health of the addicts. The government should create awareness of drugs among the people, especially the youth. It is commendable that the government has awakened now and implementing preventive measures to curb drug usage in the State.

Dr K Srivani, NSS Coordinator, Satavahana University, Karimnagar

Ever since the TRS government took charge in 2014, KCR turned the State into a 'nasha' State. Last year, we saw a huge drug racket exposed in the Telugu film industry. Many top film directors, actresses and actors are facing drug allegations. A few of them were even arrested and questioned by police. But to date, none is convicted nor any case is filed against the alleged persons. At least now KCR has realised the seriousness of the situation. We have to wait and see if his words will be implemented really or will remain as just words. If no action is taken against drug peddlers and suppliers, then our children, future citizens of this country will be in danger.

Paramesh Goud, CPI district secretary, Mahabubnagar

Telangana and AP governments should take joint action against the menace of drugs which are wreaking havoc in people's lives. Of late, increasing drugs abuse and other substances have become a major concern in society. The State government should take stringent steps to prevent these illegal activities, which will destroy the future of the youth. It is learned that intoxicants are being supplied from Vizag and Araku. I request the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to take joint action against drug peddlers.

Singari Rajkumar, Hyderabad

Drugs menace poses a serious test to the quality of governance of any State. Across the world, drugs are controlled by strong leadership in the government. To send a clear message to those helping in the proliferation of drugs in Hyderabad and Telangana, incentivising action against drugs by government machinery and also society is needed. Consistent strategy with citizen participation is a must.

Kota Neelima, social activist, Hyderabad

Drug abuse has been rising in Telangana during the past few years. Besides ganja smuggling from across the borders, villagers in districts like Gadwal and Narayanpet also cultivate ganja. This is a serious situation and it's high time that vigilance teams and intelligence wings worked to pluck the roots right now before the menace grows into an uncontrollable social issue. Particularly, youth are the most affected by drug addiction. Leave alone health issues, which will definitely have a long-lasting impact, once a person gets addicted to drugs, it will not ruin their lives alone but will also destroy both socioeconomic conditions of their families.

Dr Shekar, Medical Director, Ravi Children's Hospital, Mahabubnagar