Island-Like Transformation of Somasila Tourist Center in Nagar Kurnool District

Nagarkurnool: Due to the heavy inflow of floodwaters into the Krishna River, the backwaters of the Srisailam project have spread between the hills, creating breathtaking scenic beauty reminiscent of an island. The Krishna River waters have reached the tourism cottages, creating a serene and pleasant atmosphere in the area.

The picturesque views at Somasila are captivating visitors, attracting a large number of tourists who are flocking to the site to enjoy the natural beauty.