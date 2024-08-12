  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Island-Like Transformation of Somasila Tourist Center in Nagar Kurnool District

Island-Like Transformation of Somasila Tourist Center in Nagar Kurnool District
x
Highlights

Due to the heavy inflow of floodwaters into the Krishna River, the backwaters of the Srisailam project have spread between the hills

Nagarkurnool: Due to the heavy inflow of floodwaters into the Krishna River, the backwaters of the Srisailam project have spread between the hills, creating breathtaking scenic beauty reminiscent of an island. The Krishna River waters have reached the tourism cottages, creating a serene and pleasant atmosphere in the area.

The picturesque views at Somasila are captivating visitors, attracting a large number of tourists who are flocking to the site to enjoy the natural beauty.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X