It’s all over for Cong in TG: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has declared that Congress is finished in Telangana, claiming that their web of lies and empty promises has been thoroughly exposed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s recent comments regarding the state’s financial situation.

Speaking to the media in Ellareddypet, Rajanna Sircilla district, on Tuesday, Sanjay Kumar addressed the Chief Minister’s remarks about the dire financial condition of the state, stating that no loans are being granted.

He referred to CM Revanth Reddy’s comments, where the CM mentioned he is treated like a thief in Delhi and is not even granted an appointment due to the fear that he might “walk away with their shoes.” Sanjay Kumar described the Chief Minister’s outbursts as inappropriate, suggesting they reveal his inability to fulfill the promises made to the people during the last Assembly elections. He stated that the Chief Minister’s remarks indicate that pensions for the elderly, financial assistance for women, the Tola gold initiative for brides, unemployment allowances, and the Rs 5 lakh student assurance card are now off the table. He challenged Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, asking, “What will he say now, after holding the Constitution and pledging commitments to the people of Telangana?”

Congress ministers and MLAs are concerned following the Chief Minister’s statements and Sanjay Kumar asserted that there is no question of sparing a Congress party that has broken its promises.

“We will confront Congress MLAs and ministers, along with the support of the people,” he added. Sanjay Kumar launched a scathing attack on the Chief Minister’s statements, saying, “Revanth Reddy, who should act like the head of the Telangana family, is behaving helplessly. It is shameful that he said the state is bankrupt. The people are already strongly opposed to Congress.

“After the Chief Minister’s remarks yesterday, it’s all over for them – ‘Khel Khatam, Dukaan Bandh’. Even Congress MLAs are now concerned about their political futures,” he said.

Sanjay Kumar criticized the CM’s claims about not receiving appointments in Delhi as blatant lies. He pointed out that the Chief Minister has met the Prime Minister several times, including recent meetings in December 2023, July 2024, and February 2025. On Tuesday, he met with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

“The public must decide. Before the elections, Revanth Reddy acknowledged that the state’s finances were in bad shape, yet he promised to implement six guarantees within 100 days. He even provided a document committing to these promises. But after coming to power, he has washed his hands of everything – saying ‘it’s your fate’ and leaving the people in the lurch,” he pointed out.