Jogulamba Gadwal Police 2024: Significant Crime Reduction and Public Safety Achievements

Gadwal

Law and Order Maintenance:

The Jogulamba Gadwal Police ensured peace and security throughout the district, allowing citizens to live in a harmonious environment. Police successfully managed festivals like Vinayaka Nimajjanam, Dasara Navaratri, and Ramzan, as well as VIP visits and the Parliament and MLC elections, without any untoward incidents. A total of 2,419 cases were registered in 2024, with grave cases reducing from 94 in 2023 to 69 in 2024. Murders decreased from 12 to 9.

Women and Child Safety:

Crimes against women saw a significant drop, with cases reducing from 201 (Rape-64, POCSO-73) in 2023 to 186 (Rape-31, POCSO-44) in 2024.

SC/ST Atrocities:

While minor cases of SC/ST atrocities were promptly registered, cases increased from 25 in 2023 to 40 in 2024.

Illegal Sand Transportation:

Stringent measures against illegal sand transportation led to 133 cases being registered and 205 vehicles seized, compared to 90 cases in 2023.

Road Accidents:

Fatal road accident cases increased from 102 in 2023 to 112 in 2024.

Implementation of New Laws:

The BSA, BNS, and BNSS Acts were implemented effectively. Police personnel underwent advanced technical training, and those excelling in duties received rewards.

Major Achievements

1. Life Imprisonment for Six:

In a murder case within Manopad Police Station limits, six accused were sentenced to life imprisonment.

2. Property Crime Resolution:

SV Event Hall Case: Recovered 30 tolas of gold and ₹4.8 lakhs.

Theft Cases in Gadwal and Gattu: Recovered 26 tolas of gold.

Bitragunta Gang Case: Apprehended a notorious Andhra Pradesh gang and recovered ₹3.1 lakhs.

Bike Theft Cases: Arrested six suspects and recovered 35 stolen bikes.

3. Bus Accident Rescue:

During a private travel bus fire accident, police promptly rescued 36 passengers, averting a major tragedy.

4. Flood Services:

During heavy rains, police ensured the safety of residents in Krishna and Tungabhadra riverbank villages, providing health, transport, and sanitation facilities in collaboration with district officials.

5. Community Contact Programs:

Regular community policing programs, traffic awareness drives, and mega vehicle checks were conducted.

Key Enforcement Data:

Gaming Act: Registered 35 cases, confiscated ₹10.91 lakhs.

PDS Rice Smuggling: Registered 53 cases, seized 950.74 quintals of rice.

Lok Adalat: Resolved 13,758 cases (double from 2023).

Drunk and Drive: Registered 3,206 cases; collected ₹32.06 lakhs in fines; 67 individuals sentenced to jail.

Motor Vehicle Act Violations: Registered 1,03,535 cases, collecting ₹5.09 crores in fines.

Technology and Cybercrime Initiatives:

Use of TS COP Application for patrol and complaint management.

Social Media Engagement:

Facebook: 10,800 followers

Twitter: 7,458 followers

Received and resolved a public grievance via social media.

Cybercrime:

Registered 50 FIRs; frozen ₹55.29 lakhs and returned ₹10.59 lakhs to victims.

Identified and handed over 1,058 missing/stolen mobiles.

She Teams:

Focused on women’s safety, She Teams conducted 116 awareness programs and registered 92 cases (80 petty, 12 FIRs), catching 59 offenders red-handed.

HRMS Implementation:

Digitization of employee service records is now 100% complete, ensuring efficiency.

Recognition:

Jogulamba Gadwal Police ranked 5th in Telangana for returning stolen mobiles to victims.

The efforts and achievements of Jogulamba Gadwal Police in 2024 underline their commitment to maintaining law and order, ensuring public safety, and leveraging technology for efficient crime resolution.