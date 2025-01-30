Jogulamba Gadwal Police to Hold Public Auction of 73 Unclaimed (Scrap) Vehicles on January 30.

Gadwal: The Jogulamba Gadwal Police Department has announced that a public auction will be held tomorrow (January 30, 2025), at 9:00 AM for 73 unclaimed (scrap) vehicles that were seized and remained unclaimed despite repeated notices. The auction will take place at the Armed Reserve Police Office premises, PJP Camp, Gadwal.

According to District Superintendent of Police (SP) T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, the auction is being conducted as the stipulated period for the owners to claim their vehicles has expired. These 73 two-wheelers have been kept at the Armed Reserve Police Office, Gadwal, and are now set to be auctioned off.

Interested bidders can inspect the vehicles today (January 29) until evening and must pay an entry fee of ₹200 to register for the auction. Participants must also submit a photocopy of their Aadhaar card for verification.

For more details, interested individuals can contact the Reserve Inspector (RI) at 87126 70281.