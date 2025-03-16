Justice Sudarshan Reddy calls for self-regulation on social media at round table

In a recent roundtable discussion held at the Somajiguda Press Club, Justice Sudarshan Reddy critically examined the language used in social media, particularly in light of the Editors Guild's condemnation of the arrest of journalist Revathi. He raised concerns about the appropriateness of vulgar language used against women, especially those related to public figures, asserting that such speech does not fall under the protection of free expression.

The meeting, organised by the Telangana Movement Journalists' Association (TUJS) and chaired by TUJS founder president MM Rahman, sparked a wide-ranging conversation regarding the objectionable content prevalent on social media platforms. Justice Reddy emphasised the need for self-regulation in the digital space, stating, "There is freedom of expression, but not freedom for vulgarity," and noted that a line must be drawn to maintain cultural standards.

Several speakers echoed Justice Reddy's sentiments, arguing that while media freedom is essential, it should not devolve into vulgarity. Suggestions were made for the establishment of a media commission led by Justice Reddy to address issues such as false propaganda and to protect the integrity of journalism.





Senior journalist Pasham Yadagiri cited Article 19, highlighting citizens' rights to free speech but advocated for a measured approach in criticism, focusing on ideologies rather than personal attacks. He, along with MLC Kodandaram, stressed that irresponsible use of social media could lead to societal unrest and called for careful editing of public commentary.





Concerns were raised about the rise of fake news and the aggressive language used by some politicians. Former CPI leader Chada Venkat Reddy questioned the increasing prevalence of "uncivilised" language in public discourse and underscored the need for discussions on this troubling trend.





TSAT CEO B Venugopal Reddy remarked on the pervasive anti-social activities online and cautioned against conflating sensational speech with journalism. He accused certain influential groups of manipulating narratives in the digital space, particularly targeting women.

The event featured participation from a diverse group of journalists and media professionals, including women in journalism such as Tulasi Chand and Karunakar Desai, and was marked by a collective call for responsibility in social media discourse.