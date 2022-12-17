Kalvakuntla Kavitha to participate in Indian Library Congress on January 2

Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLC and daughter of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Kalvakuntla Kavitha will tour Kerala on 2nd and 3rd of next month to participate in the Indian Library Congress to be held in Kannur of Kerala. To this extent, representatives of the Indian Library Congress extended an invitation to Kavitha.

Kavitha will be the chief guest at the cultural festival to be held on the evening of January 2 followed by discussion on culture on January 3rd.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the meetings of the Indian Library Congress on January 1. Many prominent people from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Bihar and other states will be present in this program.