Kamalapur : Eatala playing self respect card, says Congress candidate

Kamalapur: The resignation of Eatala Rajender to his MLA post has nothing to do with his self respect, Congress candidate in the by-election to the Huzurabad assembly seat Balmoor Venkat said. Campaigning at Pangidipally, Vangapally, Marripalligudem and Gundedu villages under Kamalapur mandal on Tuesday, he said that Eatala was trying to make people believe that he quit TRS for the self respect of Huzurabad people. "Eatala who is playing self respect card is actually joined the BJP for his vested interests," Venkat said.

He said that there was no development in the State. There are Indiramma houses in every village but no double bedroom houses as promised by the TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, he said. The TRS which came to power failed to implement its promises such as free KG to PG free education, jobs, unemployment allowance etc. He appealed to people to give the Congress a chance in the upcoming election.

Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy, senior leaders E Venkatram Reddy, Dommati Sambaiah, Ram Reddy, Charan Patel and Ravinder were among others present.