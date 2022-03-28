Kamareddy: 5 killed in ghastly road accident

Kamareddy: In an unfortunate incident, 5 people including a boy lost their lives and a girl was severely injured in the accident. The incident took place near Ghanpur village in Kamareddy mandal on Monday. According to the sources, an RTC bus rammed into the car and the car later rammed into a tree after losing control. Five people travelling in the car from Kamareddy to Karimnagar died on the spot. Deceased include two men, two women, and a young boy. Locals said that the incident took place after a tyre of RTC exploded where the driver lost control and rammed into the car coming in opposite direction and later the car lost its control and rammed into the tree. Police reached the spot and rushed the severely injured girl to a nearby hospital for treatment and shifted the deceased to a government hospital for autopsy.

According to police, the deceased are from Kammaripally village in Nizamabad district based on the number plate of the car. The car was crushed totally in the mishap. The doctors reported that the condition of the girl is also critical. Police registered a case and took up an investigation. A team of experts was roped in to collect evidence or any identity card from the spot to identify the deceased at the earliest. The police also deployed some staff to clear the road to avoid traffic jam. The police assured to work on the incident and hand over the deceased bodies to their relatives at the earliest.