Kamareddy: Foundation stone laid for crop drying platform

Kamareddy: Zilla Parishad CEO Chander Nayak assured that the Telangana government will provide subsidies to construct crop drying platforms for the benefit of the farmers. Sarpanch Kapil Patil on Monday laid foundation stone for the construction of crop drying platforms in Nagalgaon village in Jukkal mandal.

ZP CEO Chander Nayak, the chief guest at the event, explained the subsidies given by the government and said the government will give 100% subsidy to SC and STs and 10% to BCs for dry platform construction. He urged the farmers to cultivate crops as suggested by the government.