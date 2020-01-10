Kamareddy: Monkey terror keeps students away from school in village

Kamareddy: The children of Achampet village in Nizamsagar mandal are scared to go to their school these days. You got it wrong. They are not scared of their Maths teachers who beat them for not solving sums but of the monkeys that they meet them on the way to the school every day.



Every morning when students start from their homes in Achampet and other adjoining villages for their school, they do their best the hide their tiffin boxes among the books in their school bags. But the monkeys are so smart that they easily find out the tiffin boxes. If they don't, they snatch away the school bags. The monkeys attack the students as they walk to the school.

According to official figures, about 500 students study in the Model School in Achampet village.

More than 100 students live in the school hostel dormitory, while others come from the nearby villages as day scholars.

However, the monkey menace has created such a terror among the children that many have stopped going to the school in Achampet village. Therefore, the number of dropouts has increased exponentially in the area.

Now the mandal police have decided to protect the students from the monkey menace. So, besides responding to public issues and maintaining the law and order, the cops are now supporting the students and ensuring that they reach their school safe and sound not only with their school bags but with tiffin boxes given by their mothers.

A police bandobust has been set up to protect school students from monkeys. Nizamsagar Sl Sayanna deployed cops for this purpose. So cops escort the students unless they reach the school without fear of monkeys and return home safe and sound.