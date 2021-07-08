Kamareddy: Officials asked to focus on Palle Pragathi

Kamareddy: District Collector Dr A Sharath during his visit to the Avenue plantation site on Thursday said the problems identified by the Palle Pragati drive should be addressed immediately.

The Collector inspected plants planted on Avenue Plantation in Banjapalli in Nizamsagar Mandal, Chinna Kodapgal in Pitlam Mandal, Pedda Kodapgal, Kem Raj Kallali in Jukkal Mandal, Bichkunda and Sultanpeta villages in Maddunur Mandal.

Collector Sarath ordered a cut in the increment of panchayat secretary Ramesh, who has been negligent towards distributing plants to households. He asked large number of plants be planted in two rows along the road at Avenue Plantation.

Collector Sarath suggested that the wet and dry waste should be moved to the compost shed by a garbage cart to make organic fertilizer and increase the revenue of the panchayat. Plantation would increase the oxygen availability in the atmosphere and will lead to abundant rainfall he said. The Collector spoke about the benefits of crematoriums and asked the people to participate in the Palle Pragati programme.

Venkatesh Dhotre, Additional Collector, District Local Bodies, Sarpanches of the respective villages and officials of various departments participated