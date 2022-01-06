Kamareddy: Residents protest on being denied entry into temple

Kamareddy: Residents of Shri Ram Colony on Thursday staged a protest in front of the Bichkunda Junior Civil Court, alleging that they were prevented from visiting and worshiping at the Mysamma temple on the premises of the Bikunda Civil Court.

Devotees lamented that the court staff had locked the entrance gate to prevent them from visiting the Mysamma Bahujan deities who have been worshiped for the last 50 years. The residents of the colony are worried that their sentiments are being hurt by for being barred from visiting the Mysamma temple.

They protested that the court staff had not spoke to them when they went to submit a petition requesting that they be allowed to visit the temple.

Residents Banot Raju, Maistry Ashok and Suchit demanded that the gate behind the court be kept open as usual to worship the goddess Mysamma. They alleged that the judge refused to meet us when we went to hand over the petition to meet Junior Civil Court Judge D Rama Mohan Reddy to keep the back gate of the court open as usual.