Kancha Gachibowli Land Issue: SC pulls up Telangana govt over felling of trees

Hyderabad: The Telangana government faced a significant setback on Wednesday as the Supreme Court expressed concern over widespread tree felling on land adjacent to the University of Hyderabad in Kancha Gachibowli.

The bench, comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih, criticized the state’s “tearing hurry” to clear the area and emphasized its commitment to environmental protection.

"You have to come up with a plan to restore the 100 acres of land," Justice Gavai told senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the state. The court noted videos showing animals fleeing the area and directed the state’s wildlife warden to immediately protect the displaced wildlife. “For the protection of the environment and ecology, we will go out of the way,” Justice Gavai said. The bench ordered a halt to all tree cutting in the area until the next hearing on May 15.

Meanwhile, the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), in an interim report to the court, stated that 400 acres of the disputed land appears to belong to the University of Hyderabad and is not in the possession of the state government. The CEC criticized the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) for unauthorized tree felling and recommended that the land be designated as an ecologically sensitive zone, with all development halted.

In its 60-page report, the committee noted that TGIIC applied only for Consent for Establishment under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, while intentionally bypassing mandatory environmental clearance under the EIA Notification, 2006.

It recommended disciplinary action against responsible officials and called for a complete halt to development activities until the Wildlife Institute of India conducts a thorough ecological assessment.

The CEC also questioned the legality of the land’s ownership and suggested a full legal and administrative review to determine if TGIIC's claims are valid.

Until this is resolved, it recommended staying all commercial activities, including leasing or mortgaging the land.

Due to the seriousness of the violations and potential misuse of public land for private gain, the committee urged an independent investigation by a specialized agency. It also stated that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) must close all sewage outlets into the university campus within a year and install appropriate sewage treatment plants outside the university premises.

The committee is expected to submit its final recommendations after the Forest Survey of India completes its assessment of tree density on the disputed land.