Karimnagar: 2K-Walk on voting right organized

Karimnagar: For creating awareness among the people about voting right, a 2K-Walk was organised under aegis of the district administration from Police Parade Grounds to Geetha Bhavan via bus stand in Karimnagar city on Wednesday.



District Collector K Shashank along with Police Commissioner V B Kamalasan Reddy flagged off the 2K-Walk.

The district officials, municipal officials and students of various educational institutions participated in the walk with raising slogans of 'Don't sell vote' and 'Utilise voting right' in free atmosphere.

When the rally reach Geetha Bhavan, the collector made everyone to do pledge that "We the citizens of India, having lot of faith and confidence in democracy, following the traditions and culture of India will utilise voting right in free atmosphere without coming under the pressure of religion, nation, castes, creed and language."

The special officer Rajashri Shah, Joint Collector Shyam Prasad Lal, Municipal Commissioner Venu Gopal Reddy, MCMS members Sridhar, Election Nodal Officer Padmavathi, Cooperative Officer Manoj Kumar, Animal husbandry officer Ashok, Additional Director of Mining department Venkateshwarlu, Rural Development Officer Anand Kumar, District Medical and Health Officer Sujatha and District Sports Officer Ashok Kumar were present.