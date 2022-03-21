Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan goes tough on illegal structures, orders demolitions

Karimnagar: The District Collector RV Karnan on Monday directed the officials to demolish all illegal structures constructed without permits and building permits should be made mandatory.

Speaking at a review meeting on illegal structures in Karimnagar urban and rural areas with officials of Municipal, Revenue, Panchayati Raj and Police departments at the District Level Task Force Committee here, the Collector said that he wanted all buildings to have permits. If buildings were constructed without permits, they should be demolished. Strict action should be taken against illegal layouts.

It was suggested that permits be granted within 21 days to those who apply for building approvals. If a house was to be built on 75 square feet of land, permission would not be required but an application should have to be made, Karnan said.

He said officials of Revenue, Police, Municipal and Panchayati Raj departments should work in coordination. He reviewed with the authorities on illegal structures and layouts in Karimnagar Urban, Bommakal, Thimmappur and Kothapalli areas.

Town planning authorities were instructed to survey the city every day. Additional Collectors Garima Agarwal and GV Shyam Prasad Lal, Karimnagar RDO Anand Kumar, District Panchayat Officer Veera Buchaiah, Fire Department Officer Venkanna, Municipal Commissioner Seva Islawath and others were present.