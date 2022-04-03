Karimnagar: Mandal parishad asks Telangana Government to buy paddy

Karimnagar: Choppadandi Mandal Praja Parishad has passed a resolution asking the State government to buy the paddy and refrain from doing politics using the farmers. The Mandala Parishad general body meeting was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Mandala Praja Parishad vice president Munigala Vijayalakshmi.

During the meeting, all the members unanimously protested against the attitude of the State government towards the purchase of paddy. MPTC Forum president and Ragampeta MPTC Singireddy Krishnareddy introduced the resolution to announce opening dates for grain purchasing centres and the government should immediately refrain from mudslinging against the Centre.

The resolution was supported by Ganglapur MPTC Battula Lakshminarayana, Kolimikunta MPTC Thota Kotesh, Arnakonda MPTC Golla Sunanda Gattayya, Katnapally MPTC Kattekola Tara-Lachchayya, Desaipeta MPTC Kookatla Tirupati and Vijayalakshmi declared the resolution was approved. It might be noted that various gram panchayats were ruled by TRS across the state taking a decision in favour of the State government. In contrast to that Choppadandi Mandal Zilla Parishad condemnation resolution created a sensation Statewide. With this it was clear that the BJP was also prepared to confront TRS boldly in the paddy case. There were a total of 11 MPTCs in the Choppadandi Mandal Parishad of which seven members attended the meeting and passed the resolution.