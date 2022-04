Karimnagar: Minister Gangula Kamalakar inaugurates Vajra Hospital

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Thursday inaugurated Vajra Hospital at Choppadandi Road in Karimnagar. Vajra hospital is equipped with extraordinary facilities and modern treatment equipment.

Speaking on this occasion, Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that it is gratifying to start a hospital with modern technology in Karimnagar and he urged the staff to provide quality medical care facilities to the poor and middle class people.

The event was attended by hospital doctors Dr P Suman Kumar, Dr N Dilip, Dr Prashanth, Administrator CH Venkanna, Gogola Srinivas and others.