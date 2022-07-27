Karimnagar: Rs 25 lakh for Ramdev Baba Community Building

  • Menu
Karimnagar: BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao inspected the under construction community building of Ramdev Baba Seva Samiti at Yajna Varaha Swamy Temple here on Wednesday and enquired about the progress of construction work.

He told the offcials to complete the construction as soon as possible and assured that he would take steps to provide funds in case there was any shortage. The Minister assured that he would work to solve the problems of the Samiti.

Kamalakar said that Rs10 lakh had been sanctioned earlier for the construction of the building and revealed that another Rs 15 lakh was being allocated for the unfinished works. Later, he visited Yajna Varaha Swamy's temple.

