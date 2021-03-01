Kavitha to help kin of loan app fraud victim

Jubilee Hills: Responding to media reports of a man who died by suicide after falling prey to a financial fraud on a Chinese loan app, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday reached out to the family of the victim and promised to support the education of her three daughters.

The former MP from Nizamabad offered her condolences to the daughters and wife of the victim, Sarita, and shared that she would be supporting the education of all the daughters till they graduate and get a job. She also promised Saritha a job at a prestigious institution and has asked them to contact her in case of any distress.

"The Chinese loan app scam that took the precious life of Chandramohan had left a deep void in the life of Saritha and their daughters. Today, I met the family and extended my support to them," Kavitha tweeted.

The victim of the incident, Chandramohan, died by suicide earlier this month after falling prey to fraud on a Chinese loan app.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has been a vocal advocate and driver of women empowerment. In the past, she has been known for launching several free meal centres across Telangana and reaching out to the needy.