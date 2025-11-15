Kavitha’s ‘karma’ tweet sparks buzz after JH defeat

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla posted a cryptic tweet after the Jubilee Hills by-poll results in which BRS had to face defeat.

After the results, Kavitha took to X and said, "Karma hits back !!!" The tweet has now become a hot topic in the political circles in the state. There were discussions about whom Kavitha had targeted. Did she tweeted about the BRS's defeat? Did she target the party’s working president or the BJP leadership?

Kavitha, who was suspended from the BRS, is presently taking up Jagruti Janam Bata programme. She has been targeting the BRS party for several shortcomings during their tenure. She had said that though Telangana was achieved, there was no social Telangana. She has been vocal against party leaders KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao and Santosh Rao and announced launching a political party soon.