KCR family is plundering resources of Telangana: Ali Shabbir

Kamareddy: Former Minister & ex-Leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir has accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and his family of plundering the resources of Telangana.

Addressing a press conference at Kamareddy District Congress Committee (KDCC) office on Tuesday, Shabbir Ali strongly condemned the TRS Government for its plan to sell off government lands to raise over Rs 20,000 crore in the next few days. "TRS Govt has already pushed Telangana in a huge debt crisis. The State Government has borrowed over Rs. 4 lakh crore in the last seven years. If we include the loans borrowed by various corporations, then the overall debts will be of nearly Rs 5 lakh crore. Presently, the government is not in a position to either repay the loans or their interest. Instead of taking corrective measures, CM KCR wants to sell off the government lands," he alleged.

Shabbir Ali said that the sale of government lands would have a negative impact on the overall development process in future. He said no land will be available to construct an educational institution, hospital or any other public infrastructure in near future. "CM KCR has manipulated the figures to make false claims of Telangana being the richest State in the country. TRS Govt even showed loans as revenue to claim high growth figures. But now the situation has turned so worse that the government is selling away its lands to pay salaries and manage other expenses," he alleged.

Speaking about CM KCR's proposed visit to Kamareddy to inaugurate the Kamareddy District Collectorate building, Shabbir Ali said that the Chief Minister was coming to Kamareddy after a gap of two-and-a-half years. "During his last visit to Kamareddy during elections, KCR has made several promises with the people. Since he is coming to Kamareddy after a long gap, he should ensure that all the promises which he made in the past are fulfilled," he demanded.

The Congress leader demanded that the Chief Minister sanction one medical college and a super-speciality hospital for Kamareddy district. He also demanded that the Chief Minister sanction Rs. 200 Crore to complete the pending works of Kaleshwaram which would bring irrigation water to Kamareddy and neighbouring areas. He said that the previous Congress Govt had sanctioned Packages 21, 22 & 23 in the year 2007 as part of Pranahita Chevella Project. However, the TRS Govt has kept those works pending by converting them into Kaleshwaram Project.

Shabbir Ali also demanded that the Chief Minister, during his proposed visit, sanction double bed room houses to journalists, a degree college in Domakonda and issue new ration cards to all the eligible applicants.

Earlier on Tuesday , Shabbir Ali also visited the residences of people who passed away recently and expressed his condolences to their families.