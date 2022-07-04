KCR is turbo engine, no need of double engine, says Puvvada

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is a turbo engine to propel growth in Telangana and there is no need for BJP's double engine in the State, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

He accused the BJP leadership of twisting Telangana history. The party leadership which failed to play any active role in the first and final phases of Telangana statehood struggle has no moral right to speak about Telangana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who insulted Telangana people's aspirations and spewed venom against the State's formation in the Parliament in February this year was now trying to impress Telangana people.

How could Modi, who said Telangana was created with the Parliament doors closed, without any discussion, using pepper sprays and known for his infamous comment 'mother was killed to give birth to child', be trusted by the people, Ajay Kumar posed.

The Prime Minister tried to display his false love for Telangana by enjoying Telangana cuisine and thus to impress people. He should have real love for the State and its people but speaking a few false-hearted words would achieve nothing, the minister averred.

Chandrashekar Rao shot many questions at Modi over the poor state of affairs in terms of economic growth and the development of the nation. But the Prime Minister failed to answer a single question during the recent BJP meeting in Hyderabad, Ajay Kumar noted.

Telangana Chief Minister was an icon for suppressed classes and poorer sections and uplifted honour of Telangana by his innovative welfare and development programmes. Telangana self-respect could only be upheld with Chadrashekhar Rao.

For the sake of votes and gaining power in the State the BJP was staging a false drama. But the people in the State were in no mood to bow down to north Indian leaders as was done by the Telangana BJP leaders, Ajay Kumar stated.

Earlier in the day, Puvvada said that the bravery shown by Doddi Komaraiah in the Telangana armed struggle against bonded labour should be taken as an inspiration by the present generation,

The minister along with CPI national leader Puvvada Nageswara Rao and TRS leaders unveiled the statue of Komaraiah at Lakaram Tank Bund on the occasion of Komaraiah's death anniversary here on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, the minister said Komaraiah fought for land and livelihood and was immortalised 76 years ago. Under the leadership of the Communists he fought for Telangana people against the tyranny of Visnuru Ramachandra Reddy.

His struggle freed people from bonded labour and the armed struggle of Telangana farmers has a special place in the history of world struggles. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao achieved separate Telangana with Komaraiah's spirit of fighting.

Everyone needs to know the greatness of the people of Telangana. The statues of great leaders of Telangana would be installed on Lakaram tank bund, Ajay Kumar informed.

CPI leader Nageswara Rao stated that Komaraiah was born from the people and was the pioneer of the Telangana movement as well as a great communist hero. Komaraiah inspired lakhs of people in fighting against the Razakars.

Nageswara Rao said he was fortunate to have the opportunity to unveil the statue of Komaraiah. Now the people in the State were enjoying the fruits of separate Telangana and the foundation for the statehood struggle was laid by Komaraiah.

DCCB Chairman K Nagabhushanam, Mayor P Neeraja, senior TRS leaders Gundala Krishna and B Lakshminarayana,TRS city president P Nagaraju, CPI district secretary Potu Prasad and others were present.