Keep Special Vigil on Suspicious Persons and Vehicles: SP Dr. Sangram Singh G Patil

Nagar kurnool: To further strengthen security arrangements in view of the upcoming Gram Panchayat elections, District SP Dr. Sangram Singh G Patil inspected the inter-state border check post set up at Munnanur village in Amrabad mandal.

During the visit, SP Dr. Sangram Singh G Patil reviewed the registers related to vehicle checks at the check post. He said that during elections, there is a possibility of illegal transportation of cash, liquor, and other prohibited items, and instructed the officers and staff on duty to remain vigilant at all times.

He directed the personnel to allow vehicles and individuals to pass only after thorough checking. The SP emphasized placing special focus on suspicious persons and vehicles, ensuring that no transportation in violation of election norms takes place. He instructed them to continue strict inspections without any relaxation.