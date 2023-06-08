Khammam: BRS govt working for journos’ welfare

Khammam: The Telangana administration led by the BRS has made a commitment to strive for the welfare of journalists, said Zilla Parishad Chairman L Kamal Raj at the launch of a two-day Kanti Velugu initiative for journalists and their families at the ZP office here on Wednesday,.

According to him, the government has allotted 23 acres of land to journalists. He expressed special gratitude to Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar, who worked hard to secure journalist home sites.

TUWJ(IJU) Union state Vice President K Ramnarayana expressed special gratitude to the district administration for responding to a plea from the union to conduct the programme.

A number of journalists and their family members underwent eye tests. Spects were distributed to the needy.

MLC Tata Madhusudan, Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, DCCB Chairman K Nagabhudhanam, DMHO Dr Malathi and others were present.