Khammam: Kandala vows unwavering commitment to people

Palair (Khammam): MLA Kandala Upender Reddy made a resounding promise to the people of Palair. “My strength is the people, my courage is the people, I will stay with the people as long as I live, I will move among the people,” he declared during his election campaign on Monday.
The charismatic MLA Kandala received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from the residents of various villages as he embarked on his campaign journey. His unwavering dedication to the people’s cause resonated with the audience.
In a remarkable show of support, leaders from different political parties flocked to join the BRS party in the presence of Upender Reddy. Speaking on this occasion, Kandala articulated his confidence in the BRS party’s resurgence in the State, stating, “BRS will come to power again in the state.”
“The constituents are eager to witness the development of their constituency and are determined to support candidates committed to progress,” he said.
During his speech, he highlighted the developmental accomplishments achieved under his leadership over the past five years. He assured the people that the momentum of development would persist, firmly committed to transforming the constituency into a model of progress.