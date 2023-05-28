Live
Khammam: New Vision student secures 1st rank in JEE Main
New Vision Junior College student G Neeraj Reddy secured All-India first rank in the JEE Main – 2023 B. Arch results announced by the National Test Agency (NTA), according to the New Vision Educational Society chairman Ch G K Prasad.
Khammam : New Vision Junior College student G Neeraj Reddy secured All-India first rank in the JEE Main – 2023 B. Arch results announced by the National Test Agency (NTA), according to the New Vision Educational Society chairman Ch G K Prasad. Neeraj Reddy secured 300/300 marks with 100 percentile in the open category. “Khammam is ahead of all other districts,” Prasad said, attributing the success to the faculty and parents. He expressed confidence that their students continue to excel at the national level in the upcoming JEE Advanced and NEET. Academic director Ch Karthik and director Ch Gopichand greeted the students who put up a sterling performance in the JEE Main. Principal Brahmachary and Srinivas Rao were among others present.
