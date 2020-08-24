Khammam: Well equipped government hospitals provide best treatment to Corona patients

Khammam: Effective measures are being made by the administration and the health officials in the district to ensure speedy testing and recovery of the corona patients.

As a result the instead of shifting the patients to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad or MGM Hospital in Warangal, they were being treated at the government hospitals in the district itself.

On the initiative of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar nearly 19, 424 Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) kits were allotted to the district and 12, 207 were already dispatched. Health Minister Eatala Rajender had inaugurated Covid-19 lab at Government District Hospital on July 31.

As a result TrueNAT and RT PCR tests to diagnose covid-19 were now being conducted at the hospital now. As on August 20, nearly 30143 RT PCR tests were conducted. Of the 8746 tests conducted using the RAT kits 2152 persons were tested positive and 67 patients were now being treated at the District Hospital equipped with 400-bedded Covid ward.

About 10, 167 out-patients and 5875 in-patients were tested at the District Hospital for the coronavirus. In all 2898 patients with symptoms of Covid-19 have recovered and discharged. About 1036 patients were in home isolation, informed the health officials.

Covid Care Centre and isolation ward was also set up at Mamatha General Hospital, besides a special Covid Care Centre at Sharada Engineering College, where the doctors and medical staff look after the patients in three shifts.

About 850 home isolation kits were distributed to patients in home isolation under various PHCs and CHCs in the district. Around 266 infrared thermometers and pulse oximeters have been provided to ANMs to monitor the situation at village level, the officials informed.

District Collector RV Karnan frequently inspects the hospitals to monitor the medical care and facilities being offered in the patients.

