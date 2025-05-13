Live
Khanapur: Farmers told to utilise purchase centres
Khanapur: Local Market Committee chairman Padigala Bhushan urged farmers to utilise the paddy purchase centres. On Monday, he inaugurated the paddy purchase centres set up under the auspices of IKP in Maskapur, Surjapur and Medam Pally villages of the mandal along with the leaders.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that farmers of nearby villages should utilise the purchase centers for the paddy they have grown in the Rabi crop and use the support price provided by the government.
He advised IKP officials to take steps to ensure that farmers do not face any difficulties at the purchase centres.
