Kishan Reddy appeals for HPV vaccination on social media

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy took to the social media platform X on Thursday to appeal to parents across the country to ensure their daughters receive the newly launched free HPV vaccination. The programme, initiated under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, is aimed at protecting adolescent girls aged 14–15 years from cervical cancer.

In his post, Kishan Reddy described the initiative as a historic step toward building a “Healthy Bharat.” He emphasised that the HPV vaccine is globally recognised for its effectiveness in preventing cervical cancer and that the government’s decision to provide it free of cost reflects its commitment to safeguarding the health of future generations.

The Minister urged parents to take their daughters to the nearest government hospital to avail of the free vaccination. “This is not just a medical intervention, but a social responsibility. By vaccinating our daughters today, we are ensuring a cancer-free tomorrow,” he wrote.

The programme is expected to save countless lives, reduce the healthcare burden, and instil confidence among families about the well-being of their children. Kishan Reddy highlighted that preventive healthcare measures like this are essential to empower women and strengthen society.

He said that the government’s vision under Prime Minister Modi is to create a healthier, stronger nation where every girl has the right to a safe and secure future. The HPV vaccination programme stands as a milestone in India’s healthcare journey, combining compassion, foresight, and responsibility.