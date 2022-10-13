Kishan to inaugurate MBPPABS facility today

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy would be inaugurating Maha Bodhi Parama Pujaya Acharya Buddharakkhita Sangharama at Mahabodhi Buddha Vihara at Mahendra Hills in the city on Thursday.

Mahabodhi Buddha Vihara Hyderabad is a division of the Maha Bodhi Society, Bangalore, a charitable organisation active in the service of the community since 1956. Venerable Acharya Buddharakkhita, the founder, was a learned Buddhist monk with a mission to revive, preserve and propagate the ennobling teachings of Lord Buddha in the land of its origin.

Consecrated by the Dalai Lama in 2003, the Viharis are run by the Bhikkhu Sangha (community of monks) consisting of both resident and trainee-monks. Apart from providing spiritual guidance to all sections of the society, the Bhikkhu Sangha is engaged in humanitarian services for all irrespective of their religious affiliations.

This Vihara is in the developing stages. There are nearly 40 resident monks here residing and practicing the noble teachings of Lord Buddha and setting the example of living Buddhism.