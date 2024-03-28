Konda Vishweshwar Reddy starts Praja Ashirwada yatra in Shamshabad

BJP candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy kicked off his Praja Ashirwada yatra from Sri Sita Ramachandra temple Ammapalli near Shamshabad in all the assembly constituencies under Chevella parliamentary constituency. The Ashirva Yatra, which was attended by Kamareddy Legislator Venkata Ramana Reddy and contested MLA Ravikumar Yadav, saw a call to action for supporters to work hard for Vishweshwar Reddy's victory by ensuring the success of the yatra.

During the event, Venkataramana Reddy highlighted the significance of the Chevella Parliament as the first to be won in the parliamentary elections in Telangana state. Ravikumar Yadav emphasized the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged everyone to help sweep away all opponents in the BJP party's tsunami.

The public blessing yatra is a key part of Vishweshwar Reddy's campaign strategy as he aims to secure victory in the upcoming parliamentary elections. The event was attended by a large number of supporters who expressed their enthusiasm for the BJP candidate and pledged to work towards his success in the polls.