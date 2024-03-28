Live
- Kadiyam Kavya backed off from the contest
- Vijayan facing payback for hounding Oommen Chandy: Congress
- Government doctors can contest any elections after resigning from service: Calcutta HC
- Several former Congress leaders join BJP in Punjab
- HAL achieves major milestone, first aircraft of Tejas Mk1A takes to skies in Bengaluru
- Ex-Western Railway engineer convicted in 9-year-old bribery case
- Congress to launch its election manifesto from Jaipur on April 6: Sources
- Big shock for BRS as Hyderabad Mayor decides to join Congress
- Trinamool moves ECI against PM Modi's conversation with BJP nominee on 'distribution of Rs 3K cr seized assets to Bengal's people'
- Illness to Wellness campaign joins hands with Yolohealth to sensitise citizens about preventive healthcare solutions
Just In
Konda Vishweshwar Reddy starts Praja Ashirwada yatra in Shamshabad
BJP candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy kicked off his Praja Ashirwada yatra from Sri Sita Ramachandra temple Ammapalli near Shamshabad in all the assembly constituencies under Chevella parliamentary constituency.
BJP candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy kicked off his Praja Ashirwada yatra from Sri Sita Ramachandra temple Ammapalli near Shamshabad in all the assembly constituencies under Chevella parliamentary constituency. The Ashirva Yatra, which was attended by Kamareddy Legislator Venkata Ramana Reddy and contested MLA Ravikumar Yadav, saw a call to action for supporters to work hard for Vishweshwar Reddy's victory by ensuring the success of the yatra.
During the event, Venkataramana Reddy highlighted the significance of the Chevella Parliament as the first to be won in the parliamentary elections in Telangana state. Ravikumar Yadav emphasized the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged everyone to help sweep away all opponents in the BJP party's tsunami.
The public blessing yatra is a key part of Vishweshwar Reddy's campaign strategy as he aims to secure victory in the upcoming parliamentary elections. The event was attended by a large number of supporters who expressed their enthusiasm for the BJP candidate and pledged to work towards his success in the polls.