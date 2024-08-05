KTPS’ discarded cooling towers imploded in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: Eight cooling towers of discarded Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) operation and maintenance (O&M) power plant at Paloncha in the district have been imploded on Monday.

The power plant complex was shut down a few years ago and its power producing sections have already been razed to the ground and their wreckage has been moved. As the election code during Assembly elections came in the way of demolition of cooling towers, the permission for the demolition of the cooling towers was delayed.









Tenders were invited by Genco and HR Commercial got the contract for Rs 485 crore a few months ago. The 100 and 120 metre high cooling towers in the old KTPS plant were already razed to the ground last February. The eight cooling towers were constructed for power generation of 720 MW at A, B and C power stations built in phases from 1965-67 to 78.