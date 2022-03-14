KTR opens free coaching centre for job aspirants in Hyderabad

TRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao on Monday opened a free coaching centre in Peerzadiguda of Hyderabad city. The centre has been established in the view of government's job announcement in Telangana State.

The centre will train the job aspirants for three to four months besides providing them with food and snacks for free.

Speaking after the inaugural event, KT Rama Rao praised the efforts of minister Malla Reddy for setting up the coaching centre. Meanwhile, he urged the students to utilise the services of the coaching centre and online learning platform 'T-SAT'.

He also asked the students that they can utilise the services of Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge to improve their skills.

The Minister also added that the State government was roping in private companies and also encouraging startups besides announcing govenrment jobs to the students.