Live
- Kurnool SP inspects police constable mains exam centers
- IPL 2025: Ahmedabad surface is going to suit PBKS, says Aaron ahead of Qualifier 2
- Bandi launches devpt works
- BJP dismisses report on using Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh as faces of women-centric campaign
- TG govt giving big push to tribal education: MLA
- Ration shops reopened in line with public demand: Minister BC Janardhan Reddy
- Heavy rains forecasted across AP and Telangana for three days
- Alleti tours Sarangapur mandal
- Doctors warn against tobacco use
- CII elects Rajiv Memani as new President for 2025-26
KU Convocation on July 7
Highlights
Warangal: The 23rd Convocation of Kakatiya University will be held on July 7. The candidates who received Ph D between January 1, 2020, and May 31,...
Warangal: The 23rd Convocation of Kakatiya University will be held on July 7. The candidates who received Ph D between January 1, 2020, and May 31, 2025 will have to register their names online on www.kuonline.co.in, and pay Rs 1,000 to receive their degrees at the convocation.
The candidates, who registered their names and didn’t attend the previous convocation, need not have to pay fee, but they must upload the receipt and press note of the PhD award, according to the Controller of Examination Prof Katla Rajender.
Next Story