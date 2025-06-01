  • Menu
KU Convocation on July 7

KU Convocation on July 7
Warangal: The 23rd Convocation of Kakatiya University will be held on July 7. The candidates who received Ph D between January 1, 2020, and May 31, 2025 will have to register their names online on www.kuonline.co.in, and pay Rs 1,000 to receive their degrees at the convocation.

The candidates, who registered their names and didn’t attend the previous convocation, need not have to pay fee, but they must upload the receipt and press note of the PhD award, according to the Controller of Examination Prof Katla Rajender.

