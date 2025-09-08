Landmark education program launched for 7,000+ govt school students across TG

Hyderabad: Ina major stride toward educational equity, Sumadhura Foundation, the CSR arm of Sumadhura Group, has launched its flagship initiative, Sumadhura Nirman Shatha Shatham, aimed at transforming the academic landscape for over 7,000 government school students across Telangana. The program was formally inaugurated at ZPHS School, Tirumalagiri in Ranga Reddy district, marking a significant milestone in the state’s efforts to uplift rural education.

Implemented in collaboration with Vandemataram Foundation and the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, the initiative is designed to support high school students in government institutions by expanding access to quality learning resources, mentorship, and career guidance. The program will be rolled out across 25 schools in 12 districts: Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Ranga Reddy, Janagoan, Siddipeta, Suryapeta, Nalgonda, Warangal, Mahaboobabad, Nagarkarnool, Hanumakonda, Peddapalli, and Karimnagar.

An ambitious goal of achieving a 100% pass rate is set. Sumadhura Nirman Shatha Shatham will run for an initial period of one year, with a long-term vision to extend support for up to ten years. The initiative blends academic reinforcement with holistic development, offering students access to curated study materials, exam preparation guides, and volunteer-led support systems. It also emphasizes peer-to-peer learning and collaborative activities to foster a culture of shared growth and mutual encouragement.

A key feature of the program is its focus on scholarships. Sumadhura Foundation and Vandemataram Foundation will facilitate opportunities for deserving students to pursue higher education in reputed institutions. Plans are also underway to launch a dedicated Sumadhura Scholarship Program to further ease the financial burden on meritorious students and ensure continuity in their academic journey.

Jeevana Kalakuntla, AVP – CSR & Sustainability, Sumadhura Group, said, “We believe quality education is the foundation of a progressive society. In rural areas where resources are limited, it becomes even more essential. Through Sumadhura Nirman Shatha Shatham, we aim to bridge this gap by ensuring every child, regardless of background or challenges, has the opportunity to learn, grow, and dream big.”

She added that the initiative aligns with the national vision of Viksit Bharat, emphasizing that the future of the country is being shaped in today’s classrooms. “Our commitment goes beyond education — it’s to Shatha Shatham, a promise of 100% inclusion and impact,” she said.

For Vandemataram Foundation, this marks its first major program focused on students from Grades 8 to 10. Founder Ravinder Rao expressed gratitude for the partnership, stating, “In rural government schools, where students face limited support and exposure, this initiative is a timely intervention. It not only strengthens academics but also sparks aspirations and builds confidence.”

Beyond academics, the program aims to foster stronger relationships between teachers, students, and parents. By raising awareness among families about the importance of education, the initiative seeks to create a nurturing environment where every child’s potential can truly flourish.