Lawyer couple murder: Accused remanded in 14-day custody

All the four arrested in the ghastly killing of the lawyer couple were remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

The police on Friday night produced the arrested persons before the judicial first class magistrate in Mathani. Justice Nageshwara Rao remanded 14-day custody to the accused. Before that, the accused underwent COVID-19 tests at government hospital of Godavarikhani.

So far, four people -- Bittu Srinu, Chiranjeevi, A Kumar and Kunta Srinivas were arresed for their involvment in the murder of the lawyer couple. While three people were arrested on the Telangana-Maharashtra border on Thursday, Bittu Srinu who is said to have supplied sickles to kill the couple was arrested from his house on Friday.

