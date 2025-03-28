Leading by example, KTR pledges to donate organs

Hyderabad: In a significant and humane gesture, BRS leader KT Rama Rao on Thursday pledged on the floor of the Assembly his commitment to organ donation on the floor of the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

His announcement came when the House was deliberating the Telangana Transplantation of Human Organs Bill, a significant legislative step toward regulating and promoting organ donation in the State. Rao declared, “We, as representatives of people, must lead by example. It is our duty to foster awareness and inspire the citizens in our constituencies to embrace this noble cause.”

KTR proposed a special initiative to the Speaker, suggesting that a campaign be organised on the Assembly premises to enable members to register as organ donors. “If members are willing, let us initiate a signature drive right here,” he urged, reinforcing his call to action. True to his words, Rao announced that he would be the first to sign up. “Organ donation is a profound humanitarian act that can save countless lives,” he emphasised, underscoring the transformative potential of such contributions.

His inspiring move received widespread acclaim across party lines. Members praised KTR’s leadership and vision, lauding his motivational gesture as a powerful example of social responsibility at the highest level of governance.

Following his statement, Congress member Jare Adinarayana from Aswaraopeta said that he was also willing to donate organs. He will be happy to include his name on the list if the Speaker takes up the drive. However, Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha, welcoming the gesture, said organ donation would be left to the discretion of members.

Earlier, BRS member, T Harish Rao said that 3,724 people have applied for organ donation till date; the Bill was a great relief to all. The Bill will provide an opportunity for grandparents and grandchildren to donate organs. Similarly, there will be an opportunity for mutual organ swap.