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Legislators receive Rs 2 lakh gift coupons

  • Created On:  31 March 2026 9:03 AM IST
Legislators receive Rs 2 lakh gift coupons
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Hyderabad: The State government on Monday presented Rs 2 lakh gift coupons to MLAs and MLCs on the last day of the Assembly session. Legislators were advised to use the coupons to purchase smart phones, laptops, and other electronic gadgets. They were also given a special coupon to install solar power panels at subsidised rates.

Issuing gift coupons to legislators is not new. For several years, MLAs have been receiving such benefits from the government. In addition to TA and DA, the government provides these coupons to all legislators, with the total expenditure amounting to nearly Rs 3 crore.

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MLA Gift CouponsTelangana AssemblyLegislator BenefitsSolar Power SubsidyGovernment Expenditure
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