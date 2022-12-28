L&TMRHL bags two PRSI National awards

Hyderabad: The L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) secured the coveted PRSI National Awards-2022 by winning 1st and 2nd positions in the 'Public Relations in Action' and 'Best Communication Campaign (External Publics)' categories respectively on Tuesday.

The awards were given away by the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel to Anindita Sinha, Head, Corporate Communications, L&TMRHL at the inaugural programme of the 44th All India Public Relations Conference organised by the Public Relations Society of India from December 25 to 27 in Bhopal.

During the Public Relations Conference, Anindita Sinha addressed a session on the topic-'Story Telling in the Communication World Today' touching upon the various facets and importance of storytelling in the communications domain. Speaking on this occasion, KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, said that we are thankful to PRSI and the esteemed jury for adjudging and recognising our concerted communication efforts towards our customers and stakeholders. "The two awards are testimony to our sustained efforts to keep commuters informed of HMR's developments and to engage them as our partners in this journey. This includes timely information about service and offer related inputs for better commuting choices, maintaining a personal connect, actively listening to their feedback, and keep elevating their experience and our brand resonance."

PRSI (Public Relations Society of India) National Awards recognises the Corporate Communicators of India to demonstrate excellence in their efforts. The awards were finalised by an esteemed panel of a jury that met in Delhi.