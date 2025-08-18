Mahbubnagar MLA Pledges to Empower Women into Millionaires

Mahbubnagar (New Town): In a strong pitch for women’s empowerment, Mahbubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy has declared that the government will extend all possible support to make women financially independent and successful entrepreneurs, even turning them into millionaires.

The MLA was speaking after inaugurating the newly established ‘Maha Café’, set up under the aegis of Indira Mahila Shakti in New Town, Mahbubnagar. He congratulated the women’s groups for their initiative and assured them of continued encouragement.

Highlighting his vision, Srinivas Reddy announced plans to form a ‘Mayuri Society’, which would help in taking products crafted by local women onto a global platform, opening new markets and opportunities for them. He also promised to identify suitable places across the city and establish more cafés run by women’s associations, thus creating a sustainable model of income and empowerment.

“Our goal is not just to encourage women, but to transform them into successful entrepreneurs who can inspire future generations,” the MLA emphasized.

The event witnessed the participation of several prominent leaders, including District Library Chairman Mallu Narasimha Reddy, DCC General Secretary Siraj Khadri, District SC Cell Chairman Sai Baba, INTUC leader Ramulu Yadav, senior Congress leader CJ Benahar, former Municipal Vice-Chairman Shabbir Ahmed, Sudhakar Reddy, Azmat Ali, Arshad, Abdul Haq, and several former municipal councillors.

With the launch of Maha Café and the announcement of Mayuri Society, Mahbubnagar is set to witness a new wave of women-led economic activity, blending tradition, entrepreneurship, and empowerment.