Mahesh Babu seeks time to appear before ED

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu wrote to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stating that he wouldn't be able to attend inquiry due to his shooting schedule and requested for a new date in a case related to a brand endorsement. The actor was recently summoned by the ED and asked to appear before the officials on Sunday.

As per the previously scheduled appointment, Mahesh Babu was expected to present himself before the officials on Sunday.

However, he did not attend and instead sent a letter to the ED officials, explaining the reasons for his absence.

The issue is related to his remuneration from city-based Surana Group and Sai Surya Developers, for promoting their real estate projects. Mahesh Babu was the brand ambassador for these two realty firms and reportedly received over Rs 11 crore for appearing in their advertisements.

Mahesh Babu reportedly received a remuneration of Rs 5.5 crore from Surana Group and Rs 5.9 crore Sai Surya Developers, for promotional activities. He received Rs 2.5 crore in cash and Rs 3.4 crore via cheque from Sai Surya Developers, which reportedly will be the focal point of the investigation.

The ED notice to Mahesh Babu came a week after it conducted searches at the premises of the realty firms in Hyderabad. The agency announced that it had unearthed unaccounted cash transactions worth Rs 100 crore and seized Rs 74.50 lakh cash during searches in connection with an ongoing investigation against Sai Surya Developers and others.

The ED stated that it initiated investigation on the basis of several FIRs registered by Telangana Police against Sai Surya Developers, Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd of Surana Group, and others under various sections of IPC for defrauding and cheating gullible customers of their hard-earned money in the name of advance for sale of plots involving huge amounts.