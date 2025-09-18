Make elaborate arrangements for Bathukamma, Dasara celebrations: Minister Konda Surekha

Hanumakonda: Forest, Environment and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Wednesday directed officials to make extensive arrangements for the Bathukamma and Dasara festivals so that people do not face any inconveniences.

She attended as the chief guest at a meeting held under the auspices of the Karimabad Dasara Utsav Committee, chaired by Warangal collector Dr. Satya Sharada. The event was organised jointly by the district administration and GWMC at Rangaleela Grounds, Karimabad, in connection with the festivities. Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh, collector, and Municipal Commissioner Chahat Bajpai reviewed the arrangements; gave directions to officials for smooth management.

The minister said women of Telangana celebrate Bathukamma with devotion and dedication, reflecting Telangana’s cultural traditions. Grounds where Bathukamma is celebrated should be levelled, potholes on roads filled and facilities such as dusting, lighting, colouring, drinking water and cleaning of lakes should be ensured.

For the Dasara celebrations at Rangaleela Grounds, all facilities requested by the Dasara Committee must be provided, including proper lighting, sanitation, drinking water, seating, traffic control, strong security with both male and female personnel, CCTV cameras, uninterrupted power supply, TSRTC services from city, parking, ambulances from the Medical department, fire tenders, and deployment of expert swimmers at lakes. She directed that cultural programmes reflecting Telangana’s traditions should be arranged; potholes on all main internal roads must be repaired.

The minister emphasised that officials from all departments must work in coordination and with dedication, leaving no room for negligence. She instructed arrangements not only at Ursu but also at Kashibugga, Rangashaipet and Shivanagar. Based on past experiences, elaborate preparations should be made to ensure grand celebrations. Food stalls should be set up by women’s groups.

She said under the Culture department, Bathukamma celebrations are being organised on a large scale every day in one district. On September 21, grand celebrations are planned at the Thousand Pillar temple, for which strong arrangements must be made.

Dr. Sharada stated that officials have already been instructed on the arrangements required for Saddula Bathukamma and Dasara. Steps are being taken to ensure that all works by municipal and related departments are completed quickly.

Singh said in addition to providing strong security to ensure peaceful celebrations, heavy vehicles would be diverted from main roads, while parking and CCTV monitoring would also be arranged.