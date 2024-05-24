Man from Shadnagar dies in mysterious circumstances in Australia

Arati Aravind Yadav (30), a resident of Shadnagar, Ranga Reddy district, was found dead in Australia under suspicious circumstances. Aravind, the only son of Shadnagar BJP leader Arati Krishna, had been working in Sydney. He had left his home five days ago and did not return, prompting his family to file a complaint with the Australian police.

After conducting DNA tests, the police confirmed that the dead body found in the sea was indeed Aravind's. His death is now being investigated as a possible murder or suicide.

According to relatives, Aravind had planned to return to Shadnagar last Monday. His mother had recently returned from Australia, where Aravind's wife is currently pregnant. The family grew concerned when Aravind failed to return home after saying he would wash the car.