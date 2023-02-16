Mancherial: Women uplift key to nation's progress

Mancherial: District Collector Badhawath Santhosh said that everyone should pursue education as well as acquire certain skills for better livelihood prospects.

On Wednesday, he inaugurated a sewing training center established by at Andalamma Colony along with Akshara Kendras established at Andalamma Colony and Rangapet in the district headquarters. The centres were aided by District adult education department, Lions Club of Mancherial and Sakhi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector called for focus on girl child and women and their empowerment in rural and urban areas. The future of family and the nation depends on their well-being, he stressed. He was happy to note that 655 illiterate adults in Andalamma Colony and Rangapet areas were provided an opportunity to acquire literacy at adult education centers.

He gave a call that that 100 per cent literacy should be achieved in 100 days. He informed that Mancherial district was leading in adult literacy and that efforts were being made to take it to the first place in the state.

District Adult Education Officer A Purushottam, Lions Club Mancherial Sakhi president Koyada Padma, club members Rikkala Narayana Reddy, N Venkateswar Rao, Chandramohan, DRPs, Anganwadi teachers, and participated in the programme.