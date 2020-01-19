Medical student found dead in well in Jayashankar Bhupalpally

A third-year medical student was found dead in the agricultural well on Saturday here at Kaniparthy of Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district.

Vamshi who was pursuing MBBS at Khammam had come home for Sankranti. He then left for Khammam on Friday evening and was not reached on phone. According to the police, a local dropped him at Parkal bus stand and later called up his parents claiming that he had reached the hostel on Friday evening.

Later, his body was found in the well on Saturday morning. The police removed the body and shifted for a post-mortem to Parkal government hospital. As Vamshi's hands were tied with a rope, the police suspected that it was a murder.

The Chityal police are awaiting the post-mortem report and also going through the call data of the deceased for further investigation. More details are awaited.