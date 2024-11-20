Memorandum filed against upcoming ethanol plant

Gadwal: Farmers and residents of Pedda Dhanwada village, Jogulamba Gadwal district, submitted a memorandum to District Collector BM Santhosh on Tuesday, demanding the halting of construction work by Gayatri Ethanol Company. The villagers, led by BJP district president Ramachandra Reddy, raised concerns over the project being set up on 29 acres of agricultural land in survey numbers 174/1, 174/A1, 174/A2, 174/B, and 174/B2.

According to the protesters, the ethanol plant violates regulations stating that no village should exist within 10 km of such industries. Several villages are located just 2-3 km from the proposed site, including Chinna Dhanwada, Nasanur, Man Doddi, Chinna Tandrapadu, Navroj Camp, Veni Sompuram, and Keshavaram. The villagers fear that the plant will cause severe water and air pollution, leading to health issues and loss of agricultural productivity.