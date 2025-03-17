MIM Walks Out of Assembly Over Alleged Disruptions in Proceedings

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) staged a dramatic walkout from the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday, protesting against what they described as the mismanagement of House proceedings by the Treasury Benches. AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi expressed strong discontent over the abrupt closure of the Question Hour and accused the Speaker, Gaddam Prasad Kumar, of stifling debate.

Owaisi criticised the delays in receiving the daily assembly agenda, stating that members were being sent the schedule as late as 3 a.m., leaving them with little time to prepare for discussions. "How are we supposed to be ready for the session when we get the agenda in the early hours of the morning?" he questioned.

Adding to their frustration, AIMIM members alleged that queries submitted by legislators were being altered without their knowledge, a practice Owaisi condemned as an attack on democratic principles. "This is nothing short of killing democracy. Why are such new and arbitrary practices being introduced in the House?" he asked.

Owaisi urged the Speaker to uphold the integrity of legislative proceedings, asserting that "this is the Assembly, not Gandhi Bhavan," before leading his party members out of the session in protest.

The walkout highlights growing tensions between the AIMIM and the ruling party over procedural fairness in the House, raising concerns about transparency and the smooth functioning of legislative affairs.