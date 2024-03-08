Minister Seethakka Inaugurates Modernized ICU for Newborns at Niloufer Hospital

Telangana Minister Seethakka, popularly known as lauded the efforts of voluntary organisations stepping up to support Niloufer Hospital, revered as a sanctuary of life-saving care. She inaugurated a state-of-the-art Intensive Care Unit (ICU) dedicated to the treatment of newborns at Niloufer Hospital. During the inauguration event, the minister extended her appreciation to the Rotary Club for their generous contribution of 50 lakhs towards the modernization of the ICU.

Highlighting the Rotary Club's significant role, Minister Anasuya acknowledged their steadfast commitment to serving the community, particularly during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. She emphasized the pivotal role played by the Rotary Club in addressing the essential needs of the people in their agency area and expressed readiness on behalf of the government to extend support in any capacity required.

The ceremony was attended by Hospital Superintendent Dr. Usharani, Doctors Vani and Jyoti, as well as key representatives including Rotary Club Mavericks President Vanashree, Secretary Desini Lakshminarayana, and Rotary Global Wizard Srivardhan. The collaborative efforts of these individuals and organizations underscore a collective commitment to enhancing healthcare facilities and services, ultimately benefiting the community at large.