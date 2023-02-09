MLA Ravi Shankar thanks CM for releasing funds for temple

Karimnagar: Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar called on Chief Minister KCR in Hyderabad on Wednesday and thanked him for releasing Rs 100 crore for the development of Kondagattu temple.

He also thanked Minister KTR, State Planning Commission Vice Chairman Boinapally Vinod Kumar, MLC Kavita, Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar for the release of the funds.

Speaking on the occasion he said, "BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar who boasts of his Hindutava must be ashamed that you failed to ensure release of even a single rupee from the Centre after winning as the member of parliament of Karimnagar for the temple's development."

The MLA said that he would be indebted to the Chief Minister for announcing Rs 100 crore for the development of Kondagattu temple.

Temples were looked down upon during the previous governments. Yadadri and Vemulawada temples were developed with the special attention of Chief Minister KCR. The face of Kondagatu would change with the special attention of the Chief Minister, he added.